Cpwm LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

