7,500 Shares in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

