Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,496,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,886,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

BRX stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

