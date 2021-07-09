Cpwm LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,017,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 173,672 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

