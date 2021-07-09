Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,000 Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

