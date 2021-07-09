Cpwm LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

