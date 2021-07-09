Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 419,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,948 shares of company stock valued at $27,670,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

