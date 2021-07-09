Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 66.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSTR opened at $19.74 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

