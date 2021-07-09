Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 163,507 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

