Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

