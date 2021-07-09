Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $416,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $306.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

