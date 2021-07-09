Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $515,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 807,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

