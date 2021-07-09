Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.7% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 109,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $828.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.35. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.