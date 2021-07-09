Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -529.33 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

