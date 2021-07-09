Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

SEMrush Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.