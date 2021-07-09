Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $523,000 in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Patria Investments stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

