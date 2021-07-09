Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

