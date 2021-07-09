Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 638,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 365,249 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 478,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

