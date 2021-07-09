Nordea Investment Management AB Has $174.62 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.96% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $174,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

EXPD opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

