WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after buying an additional 333,503 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

