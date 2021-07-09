Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $16.51 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,812 shares of company stock worth $15,097,664 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

