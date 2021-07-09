Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $313.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.50 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.