WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $50.19 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

