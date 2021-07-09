Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 196.3% in the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

BATS:JPHY opened at $52.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.