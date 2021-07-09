Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after acquiring an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

CTSH stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

