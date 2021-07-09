WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,088 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.