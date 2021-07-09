MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

