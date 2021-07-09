Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 994,620 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.69% of State Street worth $205,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

