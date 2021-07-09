Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

