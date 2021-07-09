Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $154,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALV opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

