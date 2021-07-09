Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 12,607 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $132,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

