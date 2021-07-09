The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $44.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

