Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

