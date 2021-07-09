Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

