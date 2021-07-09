Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450,368 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.97% of ON Semiconductor worth $171,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

