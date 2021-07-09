Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.12). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

