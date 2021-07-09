Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.77% of Tenneco worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,781,731 shares of company stock valued at $32,508,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

