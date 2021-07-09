Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,490 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

