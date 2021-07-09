MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.62% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.