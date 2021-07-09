MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 135,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,497,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,274,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

