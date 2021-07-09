MML Investors Services LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,086,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,967,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $45.26 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48.

