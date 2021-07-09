Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $38.54 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

