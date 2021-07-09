Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

