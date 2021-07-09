Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $818,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

