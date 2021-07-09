Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,463 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.25 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

