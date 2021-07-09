KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

KLAC stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.