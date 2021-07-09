Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 21,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.00% of Village Super Market worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $338.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.