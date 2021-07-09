Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

CWK opened at $17.19 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

