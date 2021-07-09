Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 4,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,009 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

