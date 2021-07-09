Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.10. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

